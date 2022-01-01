دليل الشركات
Exabeam
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Exabeam الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Exabeam يتراوح من $106,530 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $452,250 لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Exabeam. آخر تحديث: 8/11/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $243K
مدير المنتج
Median $320K
نجاح العملاء
$132K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$107K
التسويق
$241K
مصمم المنتج
$240K
مدير المشاريع
$452K
المبيعات
$118K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$191K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Exabeam هو مدير المشاريع at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $452,250. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Exabeam هو $240,293.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Exabeam

شركات ذات صلة

  • Ripple
  • Privacera
  • Rubrik
  • Cloudera
  • Plaid
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى