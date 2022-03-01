Evonik الرواتب

دليل الشركات
نطاق رواتب Evonik يتراوح من $76,108 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف الأدنى إلى $159,120 لـ مدير عمليات الأعمال في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Evonik. آخر تحديث: 8/11/2025

$160K

مدير عمليات الأعمال
$159K
مهندس كيميائي
$87.4K
مهندس تحكم
$126K

التسويق
$144K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$80.4K
مهندس حلول
$76.1K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Evonik هو مدير عمليات الأعمال at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $159,120. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Evonik هو $106,651.

موارد أخرى