دليل الشركات
Evertz
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Evertz الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Evertz من $39,407 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب Information Technologist (IT) في الحد الأدنى إلى $84,500 لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Evertz. آخر تحديث: 10/20/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
Junior Software Engineer $55.4K
Software Engineer $64.1K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس حلول
Median $84.5K
مهندس أجهزة
$55.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
63 25
Information Technologist (IT)
$39.4K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Evertz هي مهندس حلول بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $84,500. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Evertz هو $55,440.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Evertz

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Pinterest
  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • Amazon
  • Flipkart
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى