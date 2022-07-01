دليل الشركات
EquiLend
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

EquiLend الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب EquiLend من $6,472 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير مشروع في الحد الأدنى إلى $119,400 لمنصب القانونية في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في EquiLend. آخر تحديث: 9/6/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $17.5K
القانونية
$119K
مدير مشروع
$6.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$35.7K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في EquiLend هي القانونية at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $119,400. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في EquiLend هو $26,584.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ EquiLend

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Pinterest
  • Snap
  • Netflix
  • DoorDash
  • LinkedIn
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى