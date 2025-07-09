دليل الشركات
Epson الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Epson من $45,338 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $162,810 لمنصب مدير مشروع في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Epson. آخر تحديث: 9/12/2025

$160K

العمليات التجارية
$84.6K
محلل أعمال
$109K
عالم بيانات
$45.3K

الموارد البشرية
$82.3K
مدير منتج
$151K
مدير مشروع
$163K
مهندس مبيعات
$62.7K
مهندس برمجيات
$48.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Epson هي مدير مشروع at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $162,810. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Epson هو $83,446.

