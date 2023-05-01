دليل الشركات
EPRI
EPRI الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب EPRI من $90,450 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $187,433 لمنصب مدير مشاريع في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في EPRI. آخر تحديث: 11/23/2025

مهندس مواد
$172K
مدير برامج
$119K
مدير مشاريع
$187K

مهندس برمجيات
$90.5K
ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في EPRI هي مدير مشاريع at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $187,433. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في EPRI هو $145,768.

موارد أخرى

