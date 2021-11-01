دليل الشركات
Epirus
Epirus الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Epirus من $100,980 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس ميكانيكي في الحد الأدنى إلى $182,156 لمنصب مدير مشاريع في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Epirus. آخر تحديث: 11/23/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $137K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$101K
مصمم منتجات
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

مدير مشاريع
$182K
ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Epirus هي مدير مشاريع at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $182,156. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Epirus هو $143,875.

موارد أخرى

