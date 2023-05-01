دليل الشركات
Eos
Eos الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Eos من $13,851 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس مواد في الحد الأدنى إلى $120,600 لمنصب مدير منتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Eos. آخر تحديث: 11/20/2025

خدمة العملاء
$20.7K
مهندس مواد
$13.9K
عمليات الأفراد
$20.7K

مصمم منتجات
$90.5K
مدير منتجات
$121K
مهندس برمجيات
$64.3K
مهندس حلول
$68.3K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Eos هي مدير منتجات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $120,600. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Eos هو $64,258.

موارد أخرى

