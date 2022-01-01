دليل الشركات
Enfusion
Enfusion الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Enfusion من $50,113 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير مشروع في الحد الأدنى إلى $120,750 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Enfusion. آخر تحديث: 9/6/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $121K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محاسب
$116K
محلل أعمال
$90.3K

أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$61K
مدير مشروع
$50.1K
مدير برنامج تقني
$78.4K
كاتب تقني
$67.3K
أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Enfusion هي مهندس برمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $120,750. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Enfusion هو $78,390.

