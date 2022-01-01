Enfusion الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Enfusion من $50,113 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير مشروع في الحد الأدنى إلى $120,750 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Enfusion. آخر تحديث: 9/6/2025
