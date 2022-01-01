دليل الشركات
Emerson
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Emerson الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Emerson من $3,633 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب موارد بشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $180,000 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Emerson. آخر تحديث: 11/17/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $105K

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

مدير منتجات
Median $130K
مهندس أجهزة
Median $95K

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $107K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $180K
مبيعات
Median $83K
محاسب
$58.3K
محلل أعمال
$5.1K
تطوير الأعمال
$112K
مهندس تحكم
$113K
خدمة العملاء
$17.9K
مدير علوم البيانات
$47.9K
عالم بيانات
$8.3K
مهندس كهربائي
$132K
محلل مالي
$34.6K
موارد بشرية
$3.6K
تقني معلومات
$20.1K
تسويق
$125K
مدير برامج
$171K
مدير مشاريع
$113K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$30.9K
مهندس حلول
$104K
مدير برامج تقنية
$160K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Emerson هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $180,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Emerson هو $104,475.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Emerson

