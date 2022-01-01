دليل الشركات
Elastic
Elastic المزايا

القيمة الإجمالية المقدرة: $33,724

تأمين وصحة وعافية
  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Custom Work Station

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

  • Paternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Sick Time

    5 days

  • Health Insurance

    100% covered, offered by Anthem or Kaiser

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $3

    $3 per year contributed by employer

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered by VSP

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered by Delta Dental

  • Life Insurance

    2x base salary up to $500,000

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2x base salary up to $500,000

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 60% of weekly earnings up to $2,500 / week, LTD with 60% of monthly earnings up to $12,500 / month

    • المنزل
  • Adoption Assistance

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Bereavement Leave

  • Remote Work

    Fully remote for all positions. Some sales positions are based around an office.

    • مالي وتقاعد
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $25,500

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary up to $18,300

    • امتيازات وخصومات
  • Learning and Development

    • أخرى
  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $1,500 matched

  • Volunteer Time Off

