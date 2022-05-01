دليل الشركات
Edelman Financial Engines
Edelman Financial Engines الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Edelman Financial Engines من $113,430 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $169,150 لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Edelman Financial Engines. آخر تحديث: 9/6/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $159K
محلل بيانات
$113K
عالم بيانات
$169K

مدير منتج
$114K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Edelman Financial Engines هي عالم بيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $169,150. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Edelman Financial Engines هو $136,484.

موارد أخرى