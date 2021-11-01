دليل الشركات
ECS
ECS الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب ECS من $7,236 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس ميكانيكي في الحد الأدنى إلى $226,125 لمنصب مدير برنامج تقني في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في ECS. آخر تحديث: 9/6/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $140K

مهندس بيانات

محلل أمن سيبراني
Median $85K
محلل أعمال
$141K

مدير علوم البيانات
$151K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$89.6K
التسويق
$102K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$7.2K
مدير برنامج
$118K
مدير مشروع
$64.7K
مهندس حلول
$181K
مدير برنامج تقني
$226K
الأسئلة الشائعة

