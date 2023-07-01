دليل الشركات
E-Pak Manufacturing
E-Pak Manufacturing الرواتب

الراتب الوسطي في E-Pak Manufacturing هو $9,950 لمنصب محاسب . يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في E-Pak Manufacturing. آخر تحديث: 11/20/2025

محاسب
$10K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في E-Pak Manufacturing هي محاسب at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $9,950. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في E-Pak Manufacturing هو $9,950.

