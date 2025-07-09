دليل الشركات
DSTA
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

DSTA الرواتب

نطاق رواتب DSTA يتراوح من $60,214 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $156,800 لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في DSTA. آخر تحديث: 8/18/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

مهندس برمجيات
Median $75K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم البيانات
$60.2K
مهندس عتاد
$73.6K

مدير البرامج
$127K
مدير المشاريع
$157K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$81.9K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$111K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$124K
الأسئلة الشائعة

El rol con mayor salario reportado en DSTA es مدير المشاريع at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $156,800. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en DSTA es $96,527.

