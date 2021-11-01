دليل الشركات
Dremio
Dremio الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Dremio يتراوح من $42,746 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $301,500 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Dremio. آخر تحديث: 8/18/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $212K
خدمة العملاء
$42.7K
مدير المنتج
$302K

المبيعات
$241K
مهندس حلول
$177K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Dremio هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $301,500. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Dremio هو $211,500.

