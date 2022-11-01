دليل الشركات
Draup
Draup الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Draup يتراوح من $2,289 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محاسب في الطرف الأدنى إلى $21,689 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Draup. آخر تحديث: 8/18/2025

$160K

مستشار إداري
Median $9.6K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $21.7K
محاسب
$2.3K

محلل أعمال
$14.1K
تطوير الأعمال
$3.8K
محلل بيانات
$3.8K
الموارد البشرية
$3.1K
التسويق
$3.8K
مستثمر مخاطر
$8.1K

محلل

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Draup هو مهندس برمجيات بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $21,689. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Draup هو $3,798.

