دليل الشركات
Drata
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Drata الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Drata من $101,584 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $242,676 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Drata. آخر تحديث: 9/9/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

الموارد البشرية
$188K
التسويق
$173K
مصمم منتجات
$139K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
مدير مشروع
$140K
المبيعات
$102K
مهندس برمجيات
$243K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Drata هي مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $242,676. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Drata هو $156,770.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Drata

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Intuit
  • DoorDash
  • Roblox
  • LinkedIn
  • Stripe
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى