Draper
Draper الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Draper يتراوح من $94,525 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس كهربائي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $139,300 لـ مدير البرامج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Draper. آخر تحديث: 8/18/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $125K
مهندس عتاد
Median $110K
مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $125K

مهندس كهربائي
$94.5K
مدير البرامج
$139K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$129K
الأسئلة الشائعة

De hoogst betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Draper is مدير البرامج at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale vergoeding van $139,300. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelenvergoeding en bonussen.
De mediane jaarlijkse totale vergoeding gerapporteerd bij Draper is $125,000.

