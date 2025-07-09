دليل الشركات
Drager
Drager الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Drager يتراوح من $51,270 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف الأدنى إلى $168,840 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Drager. آخر تحديث: 8/18/2025

$160K

مهندس ميكانيكي
$123K
مدير المنتج
$169K
مدير المشاريع
$51.3K

المبيعات
$88.6K
مهندس برمجيات
$86.4K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$90.8K
مهندس حلول
$106K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei Drager gemeldet wurde, ist مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $168,840. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei Drager gemeldet wurde, beträgt $90,847.

