DPR Construction
DPR Construction الرواتب

نطاق رواتب DPR Construction يتراوح من $113,430 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس مبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $183,600 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في DPR Construction. آخر تحديث: 8/18/2025

$160K

مدير المشاريع
Median $156K
مهندس مدني
Median $114K

مهندس إنشاءات

محلل أعمال
$171K

محلل بيانات
$117K
مدير المنتج
$184K
مدير البرامج
$168K
مهندس مبيعات
$113K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$131K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at DPR Construction is مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $183,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DPR Construction is $143,371.

