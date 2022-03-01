Dow الرواتب

دليل الشركات
نطاق رواتب Dow يتراوح من $34,354 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $417,900 لـ محلل مالي في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Dow. آخر تحديث: 8/18/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $103K

عالم بحث

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $125K

مهندس تصنيع

مهندس كيميائي
Median $104K

مهندس بحث

عالم البيانات
Median $164K
محاسب
$72.6K
مهندس طبي حيوي
$107K
محلل أعمال
$103K
التطوير المؤسسي
$95.7K
محلل بيانات
$45.3K
مدير علوم البيانات
$164K
مهندس كهربائي
$111K
محلل مالي
$418K
مهندس عتاد
$130K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$80.4K
مهندس مواد
$139K
مصمم المنتج
$34.4K
مدير المنتج
$279K
مدير المشاريع
$116K
المبيعات
$80.6K
مهندس حلول
$209K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$61.1K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Dow هو محلل مالي at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $417,900. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Dow هو $107,460.

