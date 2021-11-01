دليل الشركات
DoubleVerify
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

DoubleVerify الرواتب

نطاق رواتب DoubleVerify يتراوح من $67,609 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $340,290 لـ مدير البرامج التقنية في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في DoubleVerify. آخر تحديث: 8/18/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $208K
مدير المنتج
Median $170K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $255K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
محاسب
$113K
محلل أعمال
$67.6K
محلل بيانات
$108K
عالم البيانات
$249K
الموارد البشرية
$113K
مصمم المنتج
$194K
مدير المشاريع
$143K
المبيعات
$136K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$340K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$111K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في DoubleVerify هو مدير البرامج التقنية at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $340,290. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في DoubleVerify هو $142,722.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ DoubleVerify

شركات ذات صلة

  • QuinStreet
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • Visa
  • ServiceNow
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى