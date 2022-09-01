دليل الشركات
Dotdash Meredith
Dotdash Meredith الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Dotdash Meredith يتراوح من $80,400 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أمن المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $162,180 لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Dotdash Meredith. آخر تحديث: 8/18/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $144K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير المنتج
Median $145K
التسويق
$141K

عمليات التسويق
$141K
مصمم المنتج
$162K
مدير المشاريع
$126K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$80.4K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$123K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Dotdash Meredith هو مصمم المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $162,180. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Dotdash Meredith هو $140,700.

