dormakaba الرواتب

نطاق رواتب dormakaba يتراوح من $18,526 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس عتاد في الطرف الأدنى إلى $170,056 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في dormakaba. آخر تحديث: 8/17/2025

$160K

مهندس عتاد
$18.5K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$147K
مصمم المنتج
$70.4K

مهندس برمجيات
$89.4K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$170K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v dormakaba je مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $170,056.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v dormakaba je $89,367.

