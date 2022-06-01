دليل الشركات
Domino's Pizza الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Domino's Pizza من $4,244 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محاسب في الحد الأدنى إلى $279,595 لمنصب مدير علوم البيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Domino's Pizza. آخر تحديث: 11/19/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $100K

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

خدمة العملاء
Median $31.2K
محاسب
$4.2K

محلل أعمال
$52.9K
تطوير الأعمال
$34.4K
مدير علوم البيانات
$280K
عالم بيانات
$68.6K
محلل مالي
$15K
مهندس كهروميكانيكي
$101K
مصمم منتجات
$22.3K
مدير منتجات
$110K
مبيعات
$31.1K
مدير برامج تقنية
$184K
كاتب تقني
$130K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Domino's Pizza هي مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $279,595. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Domino's Pizza هو $60,760.

