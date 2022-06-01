Domino's Pizza الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Domino's Pizza من $4,244 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محاسب في الحد الأدنى إلى $279,595 لمنصب مدير علوم البيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Domino's Pizza. آخر تحديث: 11/19/2025
