Dojo الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Dojo يتراوح من $66,060 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $154,726 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Dojo. آخر تحديث: 8/17/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $129K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $155K
عالم البيانات
$89.8K

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$66.1K
مصمم المنتج
$107K
مدير المنتج
$117K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Dojo هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $154,726. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Dojo هو $111,917.

