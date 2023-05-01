دليل الشركات
Dizzion
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
أهم الرؤى
  • ساهم بشيء مفيد حول Dizzion قد يساعد الآخرين (مثل نصائح المقابلات، اختيار الفرق، الثقافة المميزة، إلخ).
    • حول

    Dizzion provides high-performance managed Desktop as a Service (DaaS) to the global remote workforce, with a proven end-user cloud platform that protects businesses with real HIPAA, PCI-DSS and SOC 2 Type II compliance. They offer AnyCloud global delivery, seamless hybrid IT integration, zLink secure endpoints, and COSMOS orchestration and analytics. Founded in 2011, Dizzion enables maximum work from home success for BPO, enterprise contact centers, healthcare, financial services, and insurance companies.

    http://www.dizzion.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2011
    سنة التأسيس
    126
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

    اشترك في العروض الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

    هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

    الوظائف المميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Dizzion

    الشركات ذات الصلة

    • Facebook
    • Stripe
    • Pinterest
    • Roblox
    • Microsoft
    • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

    موارد أخرى