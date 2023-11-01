دليل الشركات
Digital Ops-Tech Centre
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Digital Ops-Tech Centre الرواتب

الراتب الوسطي في Digital Ops-Tech Centre هو $72,954 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات . يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Digital Ops-Tech Centre. آخر تحديث: 11/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
$73K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Digital Ops-Tech Centre هي مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $72,954. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Digital Ops-Tech Centre هو $72,954.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Digital Ops-Tech Centre

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Microsoft
  • Intuit
  • Airbnb
  • Netflix
  • Facebook
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/digital-ops-tech-centre/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.