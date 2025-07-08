دليل الشركات
Digit Insurance
Digit Insurance الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Digit Insurance من $7,225 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $18,426 لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Digit Insurance. آخر تحديث: 11/23/2025

عالم بيانات
Median $18.4K
مهندس برمجيات
$7.2K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Digit Insurance هي عالم بيانات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $18,426. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Digit Insurance هو $12,825.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Digit Insurance

موارد أخرى

