Deque Systems
Deque Systems مهندس برمجيات الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مهندس برمجيات in United States الوسطية في Deque Systems $175K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Deque Systems. آخر تحديث: 12/5/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Deque Systems
Software Engineer
hidden
إجمالي سنوي
$175K
المستوى
hidden
الراتب الأساسي
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
2-4 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
5-10 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Deque Systems?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مهندس برمجيات في Deque Systems in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $187,500. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Deque Systems لوظيفة مهندس برمجيات in United States هو $175,000.

