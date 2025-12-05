دليل الشركات
Deputy
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
    Levels FYI Logo
  • الرواتب
  • مدير هندسة البرمجيات

  • جميع رواتب مدير هندسة البرمجيات

Deputy مدير هندسة البرمجيات الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مدير هندسة البرمجيات in Australia الوسطية في Deputy A$215K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Deputy. آخر تحديث: 12/5/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Deputy
Software Engineering Manager
Sydney, NS, Australia
إجمالي سنوي
$141K
المستوى
-
الراتب الأساسي
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$13.4K
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
1 سنة
سنوات الخبرة
12 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Deputy?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
إضافةإضافة راتبإضافة تعويض

الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
تصدير البياناتعرض الوظائف المتاحة

ساهم

احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

اشترك في العروض مدير هندسة البرمجيات الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير هندسة البرمجيات في Deputy in Australia تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره A$296,042. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Deputy لوظيفة مدير هندسة البرمجيات in Australia هو A$200,924.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Deputy

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Tesla
  • Amazon
  • Spotify
  • Dropbox
  • Coinbase
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/deputy/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.