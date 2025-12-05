دليل الشركات
يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مدير هندسة البرمجيات in United Kingdom الوسطية في Depop £181K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Depop. آخر تحديث: 12/5/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Depop
Software Engineering Manager
London, EN, United Kingdom
إجمالي سنوي
$244K
المستوى
M3
الراتب الأساسي
$143K
Stock (/yr)
$80K
مكافأة
$21.4K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
1 سنة
سنوات الخبرة
10 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Depop?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
ساهم

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير هندسة البرمجيات في Depop in United Kingdom تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره £191,412. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Depop لوظيفة مدير هندسة البرمجيات in United Kingdom هو £177,572.

موارد أخرى

