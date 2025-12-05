دليل الشركات
Department of Homeland Security
يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مدير برامج تقنية in United States الوسطية في Department of Homeland Security $165K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Department of Homeland Security. آخر تحديث: 12/5/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Technology Officer
New York, NY
إجمالي سنوي
$165K
المستوى
GS14
الراتب الأساسي
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
1 سنة
سنوات الخبرة
15 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Department of Homeland Security?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير برامج تقنية في Department of Homeland Security in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $188,100. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Department of Homeland Security لوظيفة مدير برامج تقنية in United States هو $165,000.

موارد أخرى

