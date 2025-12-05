دليل الشركات
Dentsu
Dentsu تسويق الرواتب

يتراوح تعويض تسويق in United States في Dentsu من ARS 98.62M لكل year لمستوى L2 إلى ARS 169.7M لكل year لمستوى L5. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً ARS 118.35M. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Dentsu. آخر تحديث: 12/5/2025

متوسط التعويض حسب المستوى
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$75K
$75K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
عرض 1 مستويات أكثر
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Dentsu?

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة تسويق في Dentsu in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره ARS 210,393,600. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Dentsu لوظيفة تسويق in United States هو ARS 118,346,400.

موارد أخرى

