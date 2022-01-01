دليل الشركات
Delta Electronics
Delta Electronics الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Delta Electronics من $16,027 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $153,000 لمنصب مبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Delta Electronics. آخر تحديث: 11/18/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $47.8K

مهندس الشبكات

مهندس أجهزة
Median $49.5K
مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $36K

مهندس كهربائي
Median $49.6K
عالم بيانات
Median $41.8K
مصمم منتجات
Median $62.2K
موارد بشرية
$90.5K
عمليات التسويق
$35.3K
مدير منتجات
$16K
مدير برامج
$52.7K
مدير مشاريع
$51.5K
مبيعات
$153K
مهندس مبيعات
$149K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$63.1K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Delta Electronics هي مبيعات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $153,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Delta Electronics هو $50,577.

