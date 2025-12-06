دليل الشركات
يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض باحث تجربة المستخدم in United States الوسطية في Dell Technologies $177K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Dell Technologies. آخر تحديث: 12/6/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Dell Technologies
UX Engineer
Austin, TX
إجمالي سنوي
$177K
المستوى
L8
الراتب الأساسي
$162K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$15K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
10 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
10 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Dell Technologies?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
جدول الاستحقاق

33.3%

سنة 1

33.3%

سنة 2

33.3%

سنة 3

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Dell Technologies، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:

  • 33.3% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)



الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة باحث تجربة المستخدم في Dell Technologies in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $191,680. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Dell Technologies لوظيفة باحث تجربة المستخدم in United States هو $175,574.

موارد أخرى

