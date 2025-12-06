دليل الشركات
Dell Technologies
  • الرواتب
  • مدير برامج

  • جميع رواتب مدير برامج

Dell Technologies مدير برامج الرواتب

يتراوح تعويض مدير برامج in United States في Dell Technologies من $182K لكل year لمستوى L6 إلى $242K لكل year لمستوى L10. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $161K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Dell Technologies. آخر تحديث: 12/6/2025

متوسط التعويض حسب المستوى
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$182K
$166K
$0
$15.8K
L7
$137K
$120K
$6.7K
$10.4K
L8
$146K
$129K
$5K
$12K
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
جدول الاستحقاق

33.3%

سنة 1

33.3%

سنة 2

33.3%

سنة 3

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Dell Technologies، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:

  • 33.3% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)



الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير برامج في Dell Technologies in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $242,412. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Dell Technologies لوظيفة مدير برامج in United States هو $163,088.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Dell Technologies

موارد أخرى

