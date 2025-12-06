يتراوح تعويض مدير برامج in United States في Dell Technologies من $182K لكل year لمستوى L6 إلى $242K لكل year لمستوى L10. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $161K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Dell Technologies. آخر تحديث: 12/6/2025
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$182K
$166K
$0
$15.8K
L7
$137K
$120K
$6.7K
$10.4K
L8
$146K
$129K
$5K
$12K
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
|لم يتم العثور على رواتب
33.3%
سنة 1
33.3%
سنة 2
33.3%
سنة 3
في Dell Technologies، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:
33.3% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)
33.3% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)
33.3% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)
