دليل الشركات
Dell Technologies
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
    Levels FYI Logo
  • الرواتب
  • عمليات التسويق

  • جميع رواتب عمليات التسويق

Dell Technologies عمليات التسويق الرواتب

يتراوح تعويض عمليات التسويق in United States في Dell Technologies من $124K لكل year لمستوى L5 إلى $172K لكل year لمستوى L9. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $170K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Dell Technologies. آخر تحديث: 12/6/2025

متوسط التعويض حسب المستوى
إضافة تعويضمقارنة المستويات
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
L5
$124K
$121K
$0
$3.3K
L6
$131K
$118K
$0
$13K
L7
$127K
$118K
$0
$9.5K
L8
$146K
$133K
$1.1K
$11.9K
عرض 1 مستويات أكثر
إضافة تعويضمقارنة المستويات
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
إضافةإضافة راتبإضافة تعويض

الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
تصدير البياناتعرض الوظائف المتاحة

جدول الاستحقاق

33.3%

سنة 1

33.3%

سنة 2

33.3%

سنة 3

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Dell Technologies، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:

  • 33.3% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)



احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

اشترك في العروض عمليات التسويق الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة عمليات التسويق في Dell Technologies in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $193,400. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Dell Technologies لوظيفة عمليات التسويق in United States هو $165,000.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Dell Technologies

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Rackspace
  • CDW
  • Ingram Micro
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/marketing-operations.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.