دليل الشركات
Dell Technologies
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
    Levels FYI Logo
  • الرواتب
  • موارد بشرية

  • جميع رواتب موارد بشرية

Dell Technologies موارد بشرية الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض موارد بشرية in India الوسطية في Dell Technologies ₹1.92M لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Dell Technologies. آخر تحديث: 12/6/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Dell Technologies
TA Advisor
Bengaluru, KA, India
إجمالي سنوي
$21.8K
المستوى
L7
الراتب الأساسي
$21.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
2 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
9 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Dell Technologies?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
إضافةإضافة راتبإضافة تعويض

الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
تصدير البياناتعرض الوظائف المتاحة

جدول الاستحقاق

33.3%

سنة 1

33.3%

سنة 2

33.3%

سنة 3

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Dell Technologies، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:

  • 33.3% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)



احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

اشترك في العروض موارد بشرية الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة موارد بشرية في Dell Technologies in India تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره ₹3,339,174. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Dell Technologies لوظيفة موارد بشرية in India هو ₹1,985,804.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Dell Technologies

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Rackspace
  • CDW
  • Ingram Micro
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/human-resources.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.