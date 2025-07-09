دليل الشركات
DeciBio
DeciBio الرواتب

نطاق رواتب DeciBio يتراوح من $102,711 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $119,400 لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في DeciBio. آخر تحديث: 7/31/2025

محلل بيانات
$119K
مدير المنتج
$103K
مهندس برمجيات
$105K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في DeciBio هو محلل بيانات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $119,400. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في DeciBio هو $105,470.

