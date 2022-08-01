Datacom الرواتب

دليل الشركات
نطاق رواتب Datacom يتراوح من $39,640 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أمن المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $195,975 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Datacom. آخر تحديث: 8/13/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $51K
محلل أعمال
$99K
خدمة العملاء
$50.3K

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$95.3K
مدير المشاريع
$84.2K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$39.6K
مهندس حلول
$196K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$159K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Datacom هو مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $195,975. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Datacom هو $89,777.

