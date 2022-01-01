دليل الشركات
Darktrace الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Darktrace يتراوح من $35,380 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $222,509 لـ المبيعات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Darktrace. آخر تحديث: 8/2/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $61.1K
خدمة العملاء
$54.8K
نجاح العملاء
$107K

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$35.4K
مصمم المنتج
$60.1K
مدير المشاريع
$73.8K
المبيعات
$223K
مهندس مبيعات
$76.7K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$45.3K
مهندس حلول
$85.6K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Darktrace هو المبيعات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $222,509. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Darktrace هو $67,429.

