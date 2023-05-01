دليل الشركات
Cyclica الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Cyclica من $75,282 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $85,315 لمنصب Information Technologist (IT) في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Cyclica. آخر تحديث: 10/18/2025

عالم بيانات
$80.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$85.3K
مهندس برمجيات
$75.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Cyclica هي Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $85,315. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Cyclica هو $80,675.

