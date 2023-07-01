دليل الشركات
Cyberinc
Cyberinc الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Cyberinc من $69,650 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب الموارد البشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $176,115 لمنصب التسويق في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Cyberinc. آخر تحديث: 10/18/2025

الموارد البشرية
$69.7K
التسويق
$176K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$91.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
مهندس برمجيات
$101K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Cyberinc هي التسويق at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $176,115. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Cyberinc هو $96,150.

