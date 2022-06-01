دليل الشركات
CybelAngel
CybelAngel الرواتب

نطاق رواتب CybelAngel يتراوح من $69,593 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ المبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $158,087 لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في CybelAngel. آخر تحديث: 8/1/2025

$160K

الموارد البشرية
$158K
التسويق
$133K
المبيعات
$69.6K

مهندس برمجيات
$98.6K
الأسئلة الشائعة

CybelAngel'de bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $158,087 ücretle الموارد البشرية at the Common Range Average level'dir. Bu, temel maaşın yanı sıra olası hisse senedi ve bonus ödemelerini içerir.
CybelAngel'de bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret $115,696'dır.

