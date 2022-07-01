دليل الشركات
Cyara
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Cyara الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Cyara يتراوح من $48,363 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $211,050 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Cyara. آخر تحديث: 8/1/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مصمم المنتج
$48.4K
مهندس برمجيات
$69.1K
مهندس حلول
$211K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på Cyara är مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $211,050. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på Cyara är $69,051.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Cyara

شركات ذات صلة

  • Andela
  • Arcesium
  • Zoho
  • Whatfix
  • Traveloka
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى