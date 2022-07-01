دليل الشركات
أهم الرؤى
    • حول

    Cyara is the world’s leading Automated CX Assurance Platform provider, helping leading brands deliver better CX with less effort, cost, time, and risk. Cyara supports the entire CX software development lifecycle, from design to functional and regression testing, load testing, and production monitoring – ensuring enterprises can build flawless customer journeys across voice and digital channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, the most recognizable brands across the globe trust Cyara to deliver customer smiles at scale. Come visit us at www.cyara.com.

    https://cyara.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2006
    سنة التأسيس
    270
    عدد الموظفين
    $50M-$100M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

