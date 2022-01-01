دليل الشركات
Cvent الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Cvent يتراوح من $5,916 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مُوظِّف في الطرف الأدنى إلى $226,125 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Cvent. آخر تحديث: 8/2/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer I $108K
Software Engineer II $116K
Senior Software Engineer $139K
Lead Software Engineer $161K
Principal Software Engineer $173K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس ضمان جودة البرمجيات

مصمم المنتج
Median $110K

مصمم تجربة المستخدم

خدمة العملاء
$192K

نجاح العملاء
$17.2K
محلل بيانات
$105K
عالم البيانات
$94K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$151K
مستشار إداري
$64.1K
التسويق
$13.6K
عمليات التسويق
$166K
مدير المنتج
$162K
مدير البرامج
$89.3K
مدير المشاريع
$69.7K
مُوظِّف
$5.9K
المبيعات
$79.6K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$221K
مهندس حلول
$226K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$31K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$131K
الأسئلة الشائعة

