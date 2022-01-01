دليل الشركات
Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Cushman & Wakefield يتراوح من $16,850 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ تطوير الأعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $278,600 لـ المبيعات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Cushman & Wakefield. آخر تحديث: 8/24/2025

$160K

محاسب
Median $60K
محلل مالي
Median $87.2K
مدير المشاريع
Median $80K

محلل أعمال
$27.5K
تطوير الأعمال
$16.8K
محلل بيانات
$75.2K
عالم البيانات
$118K
قانوني
$239K
التسويق
$92K
مهندس كهروميكانيكي
$128K
مدير عقارات
$122K
المبيعات
$279K
مهندس برمجيات
$186K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$143K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Cushman & Wakefield هو المبيعات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $278,600. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Cushman & Wakefield هو $104,819.

